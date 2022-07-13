HONOLULU (KHON2) — Irene Guzman has been charged with attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of attempted murder in the second degree.



According to court documents, on Saturday, July 9 Irene Guzman attempted to kill two victims in Waipahu.

According to Honolulu Police Department the victims were a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.



Emergency Medical Services said the two individuals sustained multiple stab wounds.

Guzman was charged on Wednesday, July 13 with bail set at $750,000.