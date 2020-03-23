Double masted sailboat grounded off Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A double masted sailboat has grounded off Waikiki on March 22.

The Coast Guard and other agencies worked on the best way to remove the 35-foot vessel.

There are no reports of pollution, but they say there are diesel, oil, and marine batteries on board.

According to the Coast Guard, the “Steady Beat” ran aground on Saturday afternoon, March 21, about 50 yards offshore of the Waikiki Reef Hotel after its anchor failed.

The two people on board were not injured.