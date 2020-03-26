Double homicide investigation underway in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A double homicide investigation is under way in Ewa Beach at the Sun Rise Apartment Complex.

According to HPD, a 23-year-old woman and her 6-month-old baby were stabbed to death just before midnight on Thursday, by the woman’s boyfriend.

Police have confirmed this as a domestic violence case.

The suspect, 21, then fled the scene, and crashed on Kunia Road.

EMS said one of the vehicles clipped the other.

According to EMS, the man and woman, who were in separate vehicles, are in serious condition.

