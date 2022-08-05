HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services reported a male in his 20’s in serious condition after the Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision.

EMS reported the incident to happen around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, August 5 on Kuhio Avenue and Nohonani Street in Waikiki.

According to EMS, the man was on the top level of a double decker bus when it collided with a tree.

The male is in serious condition and was transferred to the hospital for trauma, according to EMS.

EMS, HPD and the Honolulu Fire Department are at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.