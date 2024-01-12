HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 20 products made by Quaker Oats company are being voluntarily recalled by the Hawaii State Department of Health and Food and Drug Branch.

The recall for these Quaker Oats products was initiated back in Dec. 2023, with over 40 different products suspected of possibly being contaminated with Salmonella.

DOH and FDB updated the recall on Friday for varieties of granola bars, cereal bars, cereals, protein bars, instant oatmeal and snack mix. All products are sold nationwide, including many retailers and markets throughout the islands. Residents who may have these products are encouraged to participate in the voluntary recall.

To view the list of compromised products, click HERE.

Those that are infected with Salmonella may experience symptoms within the first few hours of consuming the contaminated product. Symptoms to watch out for include: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramps, and/or fever.

If left untreated, Salmonella can contribute to a more serious ailment such as arthritis, urinary tract symptoms, and arterial infections. Salmonella does not have any serious effects on a healthy individual, but has been proven fatal in some cases with children, elderly, and those who have weakened immune systems.

FDB officials said consumers should check their homes for any of the products listed and dispose of them immediately. Those who wish for more information or receive reimbursements for any product should contact Quaker Oats Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit Quakerʻs website.