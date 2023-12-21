HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation director said the saturated soil from recent rainfall caused a landslide on Pali Highway. Crews are working to clear and open the town lanes through the weekend.

Director Ed Sniffen said the DOT contracted crews to chainsaw through trees blocking both town-bound lanes.

“This was caused by drainage that came through, we have an eight-foot wide by six-foot deep drain behind this slope here that actually performed really well,” Sniffen said. “But we saw that some of the water was redirected along the slope. We are trying to find the cause of that redirection.”

Sniffen said blockage of the drain was not the cause of the water being redirected. As DOT continues inspections, crews will cut down trees on the slope at risk of falling, DOT crews will then clear debris on the road.

“We are going to be clearing that slope of any loose materials and laying that slope back to a lot safer slope. Once we do that, we will cover it with a mat to ensure it doesn’t get eroded in the future.”

The rain caused messes in other parts of the island as well.

Trash and debris floated in the Ala Wai Canal, a mattress, water heater and trash bins were among those items.

The State’s Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Blue Ala Wai Canal Foundation is tasked with cleaning the traps at the canal. The group did not share a specific date for when the cleaning would take place.

Meanwhile, Pastor Roy Yamamoto at Camp Agape in Pearl City said they were flooded on Wednesday and said this was not the first time. He said the Waiawa stream overflows when there is heavy rain, he was afraid it would ruin Christmas.

Yamamoto said, “We’re having a Christmas party for all the children that their parents are in prison and we have about 400 people coming. It gets a lot of kids and we just pray it doesn’t rain.”

Yamamoto said he has been in talks with state personnel about clearing the stream.

As for the reopening of the town lanes on the Pali Highway, Sniffen said the work could be done by Christmas.

“There was a backup on Kamehameha Highway and Likelike with everybody trying to get to the Likelike highway,” Sniffen said. “So we’re working with police to see if we can get some off-duty officers out there to flush that area tomorrow morning if it does build up again.”