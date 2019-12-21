DOT offers safety tips for driving in strong winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested in police custody in suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card (FUCC) on Thursday, December 19, around 10:25 a.m.

According to Honolulu police, a 59-year-old man said that his company vehicle was stolen from Ala Moana Beach Park. Also taken was his wallet, which contained his Hawaii driver's license and credit card.