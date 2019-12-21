DOT offers safety tips for driving in strong winds

Strong winds can pose dangers on the road, and with a High Wind Warning issued for tonight, the Department of Transportation took to Twitter to provide safety tips for drivers.

  1. Keep a strong grip on the steering wheel.
  2. When in doubt, slow down as needed, or pull off to the side of the road and wait for conditions to improve. BUT…
  3. Remember not to stop in the middle of a road. Pull onto the side of the road or a parking lot.
  4. Watch for blowing debris, falling trees or power lines, or any other possible windy disturbances on the road.

