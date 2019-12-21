DOT offers safety tips for driving in strong winds

Strong winds can pose dangers on the road, and with a High Wind Warning issued for tonight, the Department of Transportation took to Twitter to provide safety tips for drivers.
- Keep a strong grip on the steering wheel.
- When in doubt, slow down as needed, or pull off to the side of the road and wait for conditions to improve. BUT…
- Remember not to stop in the middle of a road. Pull onto the side of the road or a parking lot.
- Watch for blowing debris, falling trees or power lines, or any other possible windy disturbances on the road.
- Man accused of credit card fraud arrested
- Two men arrested for a suspected motorcycle theft
- On Saturday, the current Saint Louis dynasty faces its toughest test yet
- Trash will be not be collected on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
- What you need to know when it comes to recycling your live Christmas trees