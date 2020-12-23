DOT launches online water, ocean pollution prevention program for keiki

File – The State Department of Transportation launched an online video series to teach children about preventing water and ocean pollution on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Department of Transportation (DOT) launched an online video series to teach children about preventing water and ocean pollution on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The “Hawaii Storm Patrol Online Learning Series” stresses the importance of keeping Hawaii’s stormwater system clean.

The program contains four animated videos followed by short quizzes that are designed to help young viewers retain the information. There is also an instructor’s guide to help parents and teachers use the series in a remote-learning or classroom environment.

The videos explain the water cycle, how Hawaii’s storm drains work, different types of pollution and the impact that stormwater has on the ocean.

The DOT program is designed for third-grade students but can be used for students of all ages.

To view the program on a desktop, laptop or mobile device, click here.