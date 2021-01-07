DOT installing raised crosswalks on Farrington Highway

File – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) will be installing two raised crosswalks on Farrington Highway from Monday, Jan. 11, to Thursday, Jan. 14, in an effort to improve pedestrian safety in Nanakuli.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) will be installing two raised crosswalks on Farrington Highway from Monday, Jan. 11, to Thursday, Jan. 14, in an effort to improve pedestrian safety in Nanakuli.

The raised crosswalks will be installed at the t-intersection before Piliokahi Avenue and at the highway’s intersection with Laumania Avenue.

Crews will be working nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. between Monday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 14, and lanes of Farrington Highway between Piliokahi and Laumania avenues will be closed in both directions while work is underway. One lane in each direction will remain open at all timies.

The DOT says, these crosswalks help improve visibility of pedestrians and are a physical reminder for drivers to slow down.

Both crosswalks are scheduled to be completed by the morning of Friday, Jan. 15, weather permitting.