DOT extending H-1 Freeway restoration hours in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation (DOT) will be working to restore the pavement on the H-1 Freeway in the Kaimuki area from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., starting Oct. 25.

Construction will not take place on Friday or Saturday nights.

Work has also been approved on the nights of General Election Day and Veteran’s Day.

DOT officials say that personnel will be working between the Waialae Avenue offramp and the Kapiolani Boulevard offramp to repair pothole repairs and apply surface treatment overlay.

The improvements are intended to increase motorist safety and handling capability while extending the longevity of the roadway.

The project began in late September and is expected to be completed by Nov. 20, weather permitting.

Drivers are advised to operate their vehicle with caution while driving through the area.

