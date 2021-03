HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Zipper Lane is scheduled to close late Friday due to a ZipMobile issue.

On March 5, at around 10 a.m., the Hawaii Department of Transportation announced on Twitter that the ZipMobile snout is broken. This is the part that directs the barrier as it’s zipped shut.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The backup ZipMobile began closing at around 11:30 a.m.

Expect delays on the H-1 freeway westbound.