DOT changing construction site in Maili following fatal crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man and woman who were killed in a head-on collision in Maili Saturday night have been identified by the city medical examiner as 61-year-old Richard Takayama of Waianae and 40-year-old Brandie Navarro of Waianae.

Honolulu police said a pickup truck heading town bound on Farrington Highway struck a concrete barrier near Maipalaoa Road, then collided with a white car that the two victims were in.

After the crash, residents voiced their concerns regarding the roadwork in the area.

The DOT said they had to narrow the lanes on Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge to make way for concrete barriers as they replace the deteriorating bridge.

According to DOT, Maipalaoa Bridge is currently number 13 on the state’s list of top 50 priority bridges in need of replacement or rehabilitation.

The project was supposed to begin in 2015 and be completed in 2017, but according to the DOT, the contractor defaulted and the new contractor picked up the project in 2019.

“What we did in the beginning was to make sure everything was designed to be safe for everyone, definitely balancing out the safety and mobility piece,” said Ed Sniffen, Deputy Director of Highways for the state Department of Transportation.

Residents said they’ve been going to the neighborhood board with their concerns on the project.

“The lanes being squeezed is the biggest issue everyone has,” explained neighborhood board member Elizabeth Dixon.

“There’s hardly any lighting from the street lights, it’s very dark when you get to that bridge,” she said.

She, along with other residents, said adding more light to see the barriers would be sufficient.

Before work on the bridge began, the DOT said the community wanted to keep the four lanes so it wouldn’t impact traffic.

But after Saturday’s crash, the DOT said it will now work on the bridge with three lanes until the project is expected to be completed in June 2022.

“It’s not the best scenario from a congestion perspective but given the events that happened this weekend, given that we see wheel marks on the concrete barriers and given that we see people hitting those delineators, it’s an adjustment that’s got to be made now,” explained Sniffen.

The lanes will be extended to 11-feet wide and there will be a three-foot space between the shoulder lane and the barriers on the makai side of the road.

Two lanes will be outbound (heading to Waianae) during non-peak travel times and there will be one single-lane heading towards town.

The DOT said work will take place Monday through Friday and during the workweek there will be two lanes going town bound starting at 5 a.m., then at 2 p.m., there will be two lanes heading towards Waianae.

Residents said another issue in the area is speeding. Honolulu police said they believe speeding was a factor in Saturday night’s crash.

“What we’re finding right now is when we put this out we put in a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour, and we’re not seeing people follow it right now,” Sniffen said.

“People just don’t slow down and some people try and negotiate that lane shift going 40 mph,” said Dixon.

“There’s sufficient lighting out there its just people going too fast, so we’re asking everyone to keep with the speed limit and if you keep within the speed limits this area is very easy to drive-through,” Sniffen said.

DOT said there is no time frame yet on when the three-lane plan will go into effect.