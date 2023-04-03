HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly an inch and a half of rain dropped on Honolulu within an hour Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the atmosphere was unstable and called for thunderstorms on Saturday for Sunday afternoon.

“We were forecasting isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, some heavy showers, you know we’re not going to know exactly where they’re going to occur,” said NWS Honolulu hydrologist Kevin Kodama.

The first bout of heavy rain dropped over town flooding the Punahou off-ramp where road work has been going on.

Hawaii Department of Transportation was notified of the heavy flooding at around 1:30 p.m. and barriers called BMPs (Best Management Practices) were blocking the storm drains at the time.

“Our typical procedures are for us to remove those BMPs during periods of anticipated heavy rains, in this situation we didn’t anticipate any heavy storms in the Oahu area,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen.

Because of gridlock crews weren’t able to reach the area until 5 p.m.

“Our staff removed the BMPs and within an hour the area drained out,” said Sniffen.

The BMPs are typically there during road work to prevent any construction debris from entering the drainage system.

Moving forward the HDOT said they will require contractors to remove the BMPs when they’re not working, especially in flood-prone areas on the H-1 Freeway.

“The area has sufficient drainage to ensure that all the water runs through when those BMPs are pulled,” Sniffen assured.

Around 9 p.m., HDOT was alerted of two more flooding areas. One on the freeway near the Liliha Street overpass, and the other on Nimitz Highway near Iwilei Road.

DOT crews responded to the H-1 first, “because that’s the major corridor.”

“We went out there and found that debris from the roadway had been washed and blocking two of the drains that are out there,” Sniffen explained.

The crews removed the debris that blocked that area and once they did, the water started draining as well, so there’s sufficient drainage to take the storm that came through. But after they had removed the — the debris and flushed the water, they found a lot of debris that had been washed from slopes on the roadway itself.” Ed Sniffen, HDOT Director

Sniffen said it took an additional 30 minutes to remove all the debris from the roadway before re-opening it to the public.

Around 12:30 AM, DOT crews headed towards Nimitz and started the debris blocking the drains there as well.

“But after they had removed the debris, the water on the roadway sat. It didn’t drain out as it did in on H1,” Sniffen said. “What they found is that our our storm drain outfalls that drain into the Nuuanu stream area near the harbor was blocked by the heavy flow from the stream itself.”

Sniffen said that based on the occurrences the HDOT will make sure it adjusts its procedures, especially in the sensitive areas on the H-1 Freeway.

“From now on, if the contractor is not working out on H-1, they’re going to be removing their BMPs,” Sniffen said. “It’s of course the cost of construction is gonna go up a bit, but just by $50,000 for the long-term project, which is not a big amount when considering the impacts that occurred during the flooding of H-1.”

He said for Nimitz, HDOT will go back and look at the re-design of the storm drain outfalls and ensure there’s enough height so the storm drains can drain when the height of the river rises.

“Knowing that these storms are popping out of nowhere and becoming more extreme more often, we’re relooking at all of our drainage requirements to ensure that we have enough flow to ensure we minimize the impacts to the public,” Sniffen concluded.