HONOLULU (KHON2) — When putting together a hurricane kit with a two-week supply the Hawaii Foodbank reminds residents what to think about when getting together food and water.

Dos:

Look for low-cost foods that are high in protein and calories.

Stock up on shelf-stable items when they’re on sale.

Save extra seasoning packets from bentos or take-out.

Choose shelf-stable foods you and your ‘ohana normally eat.

Stock foods that don’t require cooking.

Choose low-sodium options to reduce thirst.

Single servings help to make sure opened food doesn’t spoil.

Consider all relevant health and safety needs.

Place foods on higher shelves to lessen the chance of them being contaminated by flood water.

KHON2.com spoke with the Hawaii Foodbank on things people should think about that might not be obvious when preparing.

[One thing] we might not think about when choosing perishable versus nonperishable foods, especially for a disaster where things might get flown around or wet from either flooding or rain or whatever it may be is the container that it’s in.” Rachael Carrell, Hawaii Foodbank Emergency Planning Coordinator

Food stored in aluminum cans are one of the sturdiest however it is not food safe if the can has a big dent or crumple, according to Carrell.

“Another consideration is glass jars. They can be great,” said Carrell. “They do have a little bit more risk of breakage. So, if things were to fall out of cabinets that might cause a food safety and injury hazard.”

Don’ts:

Do not keep perishable foods (including meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers) from the refrigerator when the power has been off for four hours or longer.

Do not keep any food that has been in contact with flood water. This includes any canned foods with signs of damage such as holes, leakages and punctures.

Water:

Hawaii Foodbank suggests keeping a bit of extra water for anything to use besides drinking.

“What you should remember is sometimes you might be storing dehydrated food or food products like ramen where you’ll need to add water to cook it to an edible point,” said Carrell.

Hawaii Foodbank recommends saving 14 gallons of water per person and store the water in a clean disinfected container.

