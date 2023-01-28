HONOLULU (KHON2) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and local florists are already preparing for the big rush.

Most residents said their significant other wants one thing besides going to a nice dinner on this special day of love.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Definitely flowers. I definitely love flowers.” Oahu resident

Local floral businesses said Valentine’s Day is the most important day that brings in the most business throughout the year.

“It’s an especially crucial holiday for all florist but especially local Hawaii florists because they can represent for some people 25 to 30 percent of their entire annual income can happen just in that one holiday,” said Monty Pereira, Watanabe Floral Sales and Marketing Director.

Most flower shops anticipate a busy day this year and said most shoppers get their flowers last minute. A local resident said, “I’m a last minute kinda guy.

“We also have in the back of our building, we’re going to set up a drive thru pickup area on the 14th. So, for those that want to pick up and just go quickly and avoid all the traffic in the front of the store.” Monty Pereira

Although prices have gone up, flower shops said they have something for any shopper.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We’re really flexible; so if you want something really grand or something simple, we can work with you” said Alex Lau with Cindy’s Lei & Flower Shoppe.