HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi is asking Honolulu residents to follow through on filling out the 2022 National Community Survey of Honolulu Residents.

The survey is a method that helps capture and analyze the opinions and viewpoints of those who live in Honolulu. Things like the current quality of City services and what the City’s priorities should be over the course of the next two years are what the survey is evaluating.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We are very appreciative of the Office of the City Auditor, for the tireless effort that they put into this survey every year, and we are even more grateful for the time that our residents spend sharing their thoughts on the many important topics that directly impact the quality of life for everyone on Oʻahu,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The survey is a collaboration between the National Research Center at Polco and the International City/County Management Association, and it is performed in conjunction with the Office of the City Auditor of the City and County of Honolulu.

“As we begin the 14th year that the NCS has been conducted in Honolulu, the Office of the City Auditor is grateful for our partnership with the City Council, Mayor, Managing Director, and other city officials in promoting and supporting our survey efforts,” said City Auditor Arushi Kumar.

Once the survey period is complete, the city auditor will publish the results that will include a comprehensive look at how Honolulu residents view their city.

“Your feedback directly influences the decision-making process for our communities, and we encourage everyone to participate in this effort,” concluded Blandiardi.

The survey is only available online except for a few scientifically selected homes that have already received a paper copy. It is 30 questions that allow you to rate various things about and around the city, things like:

Quality of life in Honolulu, including as a place to live, as a place to visit and as a place to retire.

How safe or unsafe they feel in their neighborhoods, as well as in Honolulu’s downtown and commercial districts.

Quality of services in Honolulu, including street repairs, sidewalk maintenance, emergency response services and preservation of natural areas.

How important it is to them for the City to improve walking and biking opportunities, improve maintenance and repair of parks and park facilities or develop a new tourism model to help protect our environment.

You have until Tuesday, Dec. 13 to provide your opinions.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“The open participation portion of the survey is intended to give all residents of O’ahu a voice in important decision-making for the city and county. The success of the survey depends on residents taking the time to make their voices heard, and we look forward sharing the results early next year.” explained Kumar.