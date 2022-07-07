HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beverage containers have new markings and as a result they will not be accepted at HI5 Redemption Centers or in the Kaua‘i Recycles green drop bins.

According to the Public Works Solid Waste Division bottle caps are not a part of the HI5 beverage program segregated rate.



If a cap notes “Recycle bottle with cap on,” the county urges you to ignore that and do not recycle it.

For Kaua‘i Hi5 Redemption Center locations visit their website or call 808-241-4841.