HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Guac on The Rock” is back!

Last year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated his 49th birthday on May 2 by paying for guacamole for those who purchased a drink with his Teremana Tequila at a local restaurant. The program was so successful that he’s bringing it back this year.

The Rock posted a video on Sunday to share the exciting news.

“This one goes out to our amazing mana ohana all across our great country,” he said. “For the second year in a row, our ‘Guac on the Rock’ program is coming back for Year 2, baby!”

Between May 1 and May 8, Teremana Tequila is giving away $1 million of free guacamole at local restaurants across the nation. Visit GuacOnTheRock.com for details and to find participating businesses.

This is also where you upload your receipt. Reimbursement will be up to $10 per person for a single guacamole order and will be capped nationwide at $1 million of guacamole purchased.

“Let’s support our local businesses as we come back from the other side of COVID,” The Rock said. “Let’s support our bartenders, support our hospitality workers.”