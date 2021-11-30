Don’t have a blue Christmas, get your gifts shipped on-time

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Postal Service (USPS) has released its annual holiday mailing dates, specific to Hawaii.
|From Hawaii to . . .
|Priority Mail
|U.S. Mainland
|Dec 17
|Dec 21
|Hawaii
|Dec 20
|Dec 22
|Guam & Saipan
|Dec 10
|Dec 17
|American Samoa
|Dec 3
|Dec 13
|Military APOs & FPOs
|Dec 3
|Dec 13
|International
|Dec3
|Dec 13
These dates are suggestions for mailing your gifts if you want them to have the best chance of arriving by Christmas.
Mail must be received at each Post Office by the daily cutoff time.
Want to skip the line? Self-Service kiosks are located across the state. All except for Mililani and Waipahu have 24/7 Mail Centers. All 17 locations are below:
Aina Haina Post Office
Downtown Honolulu Post Office
Hawaii Kai Post Office
Hilo Main Post Office
Honolulu Main/Airport Post Office – 2 kiosks
Kailua Post Office
Kailua-Kona Post Office
Kaneohe Post Office
Kapahulu Safeway supermarket
Kihei Post Office
Lahaina Post Office
Makiki Post Office
Mililani Post Office (accessible 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Waialae-Kahala Post Office
Waikiki Post Office
Wailuku Post Office
Waipahu Post Office (accessible 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)