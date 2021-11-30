Don’t have a blue Christmas, get your gifts shipped on-time

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Postal Service (USPS) has released its annual holiday mailing dates, specific to Hawaii.

From Hawaii to . . .Priority MailMail
U.S. MainlandDec 17Dec 21
HawaiiDec 20Dec 22
Guam & SaipanDec 10Dec 17
American SamoaDec 3Dec 13
Military APOs & FPOsDec 3Dec 13
InternationalDec3Dec 13

These dates are suggestions for mailing your gifts if you want them to have the best chance of arriving by Christmas.

Mail must be received at each Post Office by the daily cutoff time.

Want to skip the line? Self-Service kiosks are located across the state. All except for Mililani and Waipahu have 24/7 Mail Centers. All 17 locations are below:

Aina Haina Post Office                   

Downtown Honolulu Post Office                   

Hawaii Kai Post Office                     

Hilo Main Post Office

Honolulu Main/Airport Post Office – 2 kiosks                          

Kailua Post Office                          

Kailua-Kona Post Office                                            

Kaneohe Post Office                                               

Kapahulu Safeway supermarket

Kihei Post Office                          

Lahaina Post Office                          

Makiki Post Office                          

Mililani Post Office (accessible 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)                          

Waialae-Kahala Post Office                          

Waikiki Post Office                          

Wailuku Post Office

Waipahu Post Office (accessible 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

