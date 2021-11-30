Don’t have a blue Christmas, get your gifts shipped on-time

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Postal Service (USPS) has released its annual holiday mailing dates, specific to Hawaii.

From Hawaii to . . . Priority Mail Mail U.S. Mainland Dec 17 Dec 21 Hawaii Dec 20 Dec 22 Guam & Saipan Dec 10 Dec 17 American Samoa Dec 3 Dec 13 Military APOs & FPOs Dec 3 Dec 13 International Dec3 Dec 13

These dates are suggestions for mailing your gifts if you want them to have the best chance of arriving by Christmas.

Mail must be received at each Post Office by the daily cutoff time.

Want to skip the line? Self-Service kiosks are located across the state. All except for Mililani and Waipahu have 24/7 Mail Centers. All 17 locations are below:

Aina Haina Post Office

Downtown Honolulu Post Office

Hawaii Kai Post Office

Hilo Main Post Office

Honolulu Main/Airport Post Office – 2 kiosks

Kailua Post Office

Kailua-Kona Post Office

Kaneohe Post Office

Kapahulu Safeway supermarket

Kihei Post Office

Lahaina Post Office

Makiki Post Office

Mililani Post Office (accessible 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Waialae-Kahala Post Office

Waikiki Post Office

Wailuku Post Office

Waipahu Post Office (accessible 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)