HONOLULU (KHON2) — All Honolulu lifeguards will be on a four day, 10-hour shift schedule by the end of 2023.

This means that lifeguards work a 10 hour shift, four days a week…That’s according to the Director of Emergency Services.

The 10-hour shifts will allow lifeguard towers to be manned from sunrise to sunset.

North Shore community members said some lifeguard towers are closed outside of high surf season due to staffing shortages and believe extended hours will help save even more lives.