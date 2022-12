HONOLULU (kHON2) — The Army will be testing sirens at Tripler Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Surrounding communities may hear the sirens as well as alerts on the Giant Voice system.

The U.S. Army Garrison said the tests will start at 2 p.m. and should end by 2:30 p.m.