HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Army issued a noise advisory for Army ranges on Oahu that is scheduled through June.

The Army said that should surrounding communities hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

For the community’s awareness, the planned monthly training is as follows:

June 1-7: Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during

daytime and nighttime hours.

June 2, 7 and 9: Helicopter operations.

June 18-24: Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during

daytime and nighttime hours.

June 1-10 and 27-30: Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive

simulators, Schofield Barracks East Range.

The Army stated that training times is subject to change based on safety, weather and other environmental factors.