Donor adds $10,000 to reward for information in disappearance of 6-year-old Waimanalo girl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department announced on Thursday that someone has donated an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the disappearance of a six-year-old girl in Waimanalo or for information leading to her recovery.

It has been over a month since Isabella Kalua — also known as Ariel Sellers — has been missing. She was last seen on Sept. 12, and family members said there are still more questions than answers related to her case.

Isabella’s adoptive parents said she was last seen sleeping in her room. The first week of her search drew in dozens of people to Waimanalo where they supported several law enforcement agencies with the search. Weeks later, family members and smaller groups of neighbors continued their search, but their hope has turned more into a need for closure.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.