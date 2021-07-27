Donations will be accepted to ‘stuff the bus’ at Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearlridge Center, partnered with Ground Transport Inc., will be seeking donations for students in need beginning Friday, July 30, which will last throughout August.

A full-size yellow school bus will be located outside of the Pearlridge Mauka Food Court entrance.

These donations are aimed to ‘stuff the bus’ with school supplies and footwear that will be given to public school students enrolled in the Aiea, Pearl City, Waipahu and Kapolei areas. Those who would like to participate are asked to donate new notebooks, pens, pencils, backpacks and slippers or footwear.

Four donation drop-off sites will be available at the Mauka Center Court, Wai Makai Center Court, T&C Surf (mauka, second level) and HIC (wai makai, second level).

The last day for donations will be Tuesday, Aug. 31.