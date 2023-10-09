HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heartbreak and frustration for volunteers helping the victims of the Maui fires. Thieves broke into a warehouse full of donations and stole all kinds of goods that will be needed by struggling families in the months ahead.

A group of volunteers known as My Collective Contributors is still reeling from the theft which happened late Friday night. Thieves ripped the fence open of the warehouse or hub in Kahului and stole clothes, tents, household items, and even adult diapers.

“It’s just frustrating because you’re out there doing good for people and then like, who does that? Who does that to people in need?” said Deanna Davis-Alexander, who is with My Collective Contributors.

The group has been working with other businesses and non-profit organizations to help fire victims in Lahaina and Kula. Davis-Alexander said it’s heartbreaking and frustrating that someone would do something like this.

“If you know us, you know that we would give you the shirts off of our backs. You just had to ask, we’ve just been helping everyone,” said Davis-Alexander.

Among the stolen items is a solar powered generator, and she’s asking people to be on the lookout for someone trying to sell it.

“That was really heartbreaking. We use that to power our site and to charge phones and what not, we’re down there every day so at least our volunteers can have some kind of power,” said Davis-Alexander.

She adds that this creates more work for the volunteers which then takes time away from helping the fire victims.

“It’s frustrating, I think of all the hard work every single day we’ve been there volunteering and just all the hard work that we put in for someone to just break in and trash it and steal,” said Davis-Alexander.

She said now they have to focus on securing the facility even more. Her message to the thieves?

“If you need help just contact us and we’ll help you. But please don’t take what is not ours and don’t destroy what we worked so hard to build because it’s for the people,” she said.

Maui Police said there are no suspects at this time.