HONOLULU (KHON2) — Donations and supplies from near and far continue to pour in.

On Monday members of the Piper Boatworks crew at Maalaea Harbor loaded up the donations.

“It’s a collection from the community and we just have a way to get it to the people the need it so that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Piper’s co-captain Marlin Kahl.

But with limited access into West Maui, and what residents say is a lack of government assistance community members continue to use their own resources, organizing supply drops and delivering essential goods by boat.

“More boats, more people, more hands coming out here. I don’t know where everybody is. I don’t know how only local boats are making these drops,” added Marlin Kahl.

Captain of Piper Boatworks Jeff Kahl recognized the importance of getting supplies to the community.

“I’m not really sure why they have it so blocked off to supplies, they’re critical they need them. A lot of our stuff is insulin, medical supplies things they just cannot get,” Jeff Kahl said.

KHON2 joined the crew on their second supply run, a half hour ride to drop off supplies near Kaanapali.

“We got plenty of guys over there and they’re going to transport everything to the beach. There will be a human chain,” Jeff Kahl added. “Once the jet skis get in close enough then they just start passing all the supplies on to the beach.”

This comes as many volunteers were hoping for an easier way to get supplies to West Maui through the placard program.

People lined up as early as 5 a.m. Monday to receive their placards, which would allow access into West Maui.

However, the county announced the suspension of the program midday citing too many non-essential and non-Maui residents requesting a placard.

For Lahaina residents, access into the west side of Maui is urgent.

“Everyone on that side needs all the extra hands for help,” said Lahaina resident Angel Badua. “Not only we lost our home but we also lost our hometown so losing the town that built our character how we grew up our community is maybe a bigger loss then just losing our home.”

The Maui Police Department said the placard program is suspended until further notice, but is still open for West Maui resident and essential workers.

Meanwhile, despite their own loss, the Piper boat crew and many other volunteers said their efforts will not stop.

“There’s just a knot in my stomach all the memories from my childhood I was born and raised here. I grew up in this harbor and Lahaina,” said Marlin Kahl.

“We’re going to keep going until they open up the roads to make it a little easier make it a little quicker to get the supplies there,” Jeff Kahl added.

Many drops occurred over the weekend and today, KHON2 was told more drops would be happening throughout the week as well.