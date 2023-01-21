Glasses donated to the Hawaii Lions Club at a Walmart on 700 Ke’eaumoku St, Honolulu, HI on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While Hawaii is a small state, that does not stop the Hawaii Lions Clubs from impacting the lives of people around the world.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Hawaii Lions Clubs collected prescription eyeglasses and hearing aids from people as donations to be distributed to those in need in developing countries.

“So, for many of these people, it changes their lives,” explained Lori Inouye-Yamashita, Co-Chair of the event. “Children can see the chalkboard. There are actual people that can actually start working because they can read.”

Saturday’s event took place at Walmarts across the islands, but you can still donate your used eyeglasses or hearing aid to any Walmart Vision Center or any donation site in this link.

According to the Hawaii Lions Club in the past years, they collected an average of 20,000 to 25,000 eyeglasses.

The Hawaii Lions Club said their efforts are especially targeted to help benefit developing nations because it is prohibited by federal law from redistributing recycled eyeglasses in the United States.

They have sent donations to places including the Philippines, Afghanistan, Mexico, Nepal, Cambodia, states in Africa, Micronesia and several South Pacific nations.