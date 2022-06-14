HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you have an old car that you’re trying to get rid of, but no one will buy? Donate it to Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit that works with local families to build homes. Since launching its Cars for Homes program in 2005, Habitat has accepted over 120,000 vehicles for reselling or recycling.

You may even qualify for a tax deduction. Here’s what you need to know.

According to Habitat, about half of their donated cars are sold to licensed dealers at wholesale auctions and are then reused for transportation. The other half go to auto salvage yards where all the reusable parts are removed. Vehicles that can be recycled are then crushed and recycled into steel.

They accept almost all vehicles, including boats, snowmobiles and farm equipment. Between 2017 and 2021, vehicle donations have helped generate more than $30 million for affordable homes.

How to donate your vehicle:

Go to our online donation wizard or call 1-877-277-4344. Provide your vehicle information and contact information. Schedule your car to be picked up.

After your vehicle is picked up, it will be sold on behalf of Habitat through a national network of auctions and direct buyers. They are all licensed, insured and bonded in the states where they operate. Then after it’s sold, you will get a letter providing your vehicle sale information.

Habitat says it receives funds for each donated vehicle, and every donation makes a difference. A car sold at an auction typically generates more revenue than one that’s recycled.

For more information about the program, click here.