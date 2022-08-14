HONOLULU (KHON2) — The late Don Ho’s 92nd birthday was celebrated at the International Market Place on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Known for songs such as Tiny Bubbles, Pearly Shells, and Kui Lee’s I’ll Remember You, the entertainer had a show at the International Market Place in 1963.

The day started off with draping lei on his statue at the International Market Place.

A musical tribute by Henry Kapono and Friends was also held.

A photo installation focused on historic images of the entertainer.

Ho passed away 2007 at the age of 77.

The International Market Place originally opened in 1956.

It closed in 2013 for renovations. It reopened in 2016.