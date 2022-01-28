Domestic Violence Action Center urges families to take a stand against domestic violence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) held a sign-waving event to let the public know it’s time to take a stand against domestic violence in Hawaii.

The sign-waving was held on Friday, Jan. 28, in downtown Honolulu on Bishop and King Streets.

DVAC said since the start of the new year and after the stay-at-home orders were lifted, more families have been in need of its services.

“So when people had more options and more mobility,” said Nanci Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO. “They did begin obtaining restraining orders, filing for divorces, contacting the domestic violence action center for advocacy support. We assume that the people who were following the stay-at-home and safer-at-home directives were prisoners at home.”

On the organization’s social media, several sign waver images were posted so others can share to show their support virtually.

Kreidman said several bills introduced this year will help survivors.

For more information visit the Domestic Violence Action Center website.