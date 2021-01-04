Domestic Violence Action Center to hold sign waving event to raise awareness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Domestic Violence Action Center is planning to hold a sign waving event to recognize its 30-year anniversary by bringing more awareness to domestic violence.

The event is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. on the corner of King Street and Bishop Street.

Event organizers say signs will include information focused on ending domestic violence.