DVAC will host the Men’s March Against Violence on Thursday, at Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — October is Domestic Violence Violence Awareness Month and the Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) is marching against violence, an annual event, that consist of men in the community who will share their voices to promote safety for island families.

The March will begin on Oct. 7, at Honolulu Hale, at 1:00 p.m. and 10 men which includes Keli’i Beyer, David Tumilowicz, Pono Shim, Jon Osorio, Steve Alm, Andrew Rosen, Tommy Waters, David Lassner, Ron Mizutani, and Keahi Tucker will participate on behalf of “all men” with the theme, “e Ho’okanaka.”

According to DVAC, the principal is for men to be of worth, and maturity, recognizing their obligations to behave appropriately with others.

“For more than 40 years, women and children have been marching and advocating for safety in homes, schools, and communities,” DVAC’s CEO Nanci Kreidman said. “Men’s voices have been much more silent. We believe that men and women are allies and the best results will be achieved with men and women standing united with one voice against domestic violence.”

DVAC also noted, there will also be a pledge and a petition circulating to capture signatures at www.change.org/MMAVHawaii2021.

Fore more information, go to www.domesticviolenceaction.org.