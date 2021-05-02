Domestic Violence Action Center honors ‘Survivor Moms’ with drive-thru fundraiser

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) honored “Survivor Moms” with a drive-by donation event on Sunday, May 2.

The event was held on Ward Avenue and Auahi Street.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“About 85% of our survivors are moms,” said Nanci Kreidman, CEO of DVAC. “We see moms working

hard, juggling impossible challenges, cooperating with directives from law enforcement and courts to protect their kids, managing their feelings and fear, receiving no child support or sufficient financial assistance and always looking over their shoulder for the danger that lurks by.”

Each drive-by donor received a free carton of POG from Meadow Gold. Online options included discounts with Lanikai Bath & Body and gift card donations with CoffeeTalk.

All moms who worked with a DVAC staff person will receive their gift in the week between community drop off, May 2 and May 9.

Click here for more information about the Mahalo to Mom’s drive-by donation event.