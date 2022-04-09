WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Dole Plantation was selected to be in the Indy 500’s 50-day countdown to race day.

This year is the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Each of the 50 states shared a photo of the Indy 500 milk bottle at a landmark on social media at 4 a.m. Hawaii time on Saturday, April 9.

The Dole Plantation’s director of operations Mike Moon said they selected the front of the Plantation Center to showcase what two million visitors see each year as they visit the plantation.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The late Jim Nabors, a Hawaii resident, went to the Indy 500 and sang Back Home Again In Indiana for many years.

The Indy 500, or the Indianapolis 500, is an annual open-wheel car race held every year on the last weekend in May during Memorial Day weekend. The race is a part of the IndyCar series.