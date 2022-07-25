HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Attorney Clare Connors announced a series of public corruption charges on Monday.

An investigation, carried out by the FBI, found four individuals in various companies sought to deprive Hawaii County of affordable housing.

The first, a public official, Alan Scott Rudo, worked at the Office of Housing and Community Development on the Big Island from 2006 to 2018. His role was to help Hawaii island residents find affordable housing.

Connors said, instead, Rudo schemed with two attorneys and another man to defraud the county and walked away with $1.4 million with a result of no affordable housing ever being built.

Court records said they “deceived the County into entering Affordable Housing Agreements for the development of land in Waikoloa, Kailua-Kona and South Kohala, based on false promises that their companies would develop affordable housing.”

Connors said that most of the transactions were conducted in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The FBI began investigating in 2018.

The maximum penalty for these crimes is 20 years, according to Connors.