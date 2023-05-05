HONOLULU (KHON2) — Folks are being urged to stay out of waters near the Kailua wastewater treatment plant due to ongoing elevated levels of bacteria.

The Health Department said the bacteria levels in wastewater discharges have exceeded allowable limits on 13 days since April 8.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The highest was over six times the limit set by the DOH.

Warning signs have been posted in the area, including Kailua Bay.

The Health Department will continue to oversee the city’s response to the ongoing situation, and the city said it will continue to collect daily samples.

The Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) operates under the terms of a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit issued by the Department of Health, state of Hawaiʻi (DOH).

This allows the city to discharge treated effluent through a deep ocean outfall located approximately 5,000 feet from the shoreline at a depth of 105 feet below the surface of the water.

One of the many parameters that the City monitors for in its treated effluent is enterococcus, which is a bacteria that is naturally present in Oʻahu’s soils.

It also enters the ocean water naturally via things like storm runoff from rainfall events.

The city monitors enterococcus by means of a single grab sample taken at a specified point within the treatment plant, after treatment but before discharge through the outfall.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The City said it will also continue collecting daily samples at the shoreline stations.

The city will provide this notification based on the results of its additional testing.