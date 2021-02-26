DOH warns beachgoers to keep out certain areas of Kailua Bay

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) warned ocean users on Friday, Feb. 26, to stay out of certain areas in Kailua Bay.

The DOH said, wastewater from the Kailua Wastewater Treatment Plant is being discharged into waters near the Plant due to operational issues and is causing bacteria limits to be exceeded.

The water is being released offshore where officials worry canoe paddlers, windsurfers and boaters could come in contact with high levels of bacteria, according to the DOH.

“The offshore waters in Kailua Bay are used by canoe paddlers, kite and windsurfers, boaters and others, to ensure their safety, we are asking that these users avoid waters near the City’s ocean outfall until the City has restored full treatment of the wastewater as required by their discharge permit.” Keith Kawaoka, deputy director of Environmental Health

The discharge permit violation was first reported on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Warning signs have been posted in the area.

Testing as of Friday, Feb. 26, shows that no elevated bacteria levels have been detected in shoreline areas.