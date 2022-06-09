HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health is investigating a third probable case of monkeypox.

The first case, which the CDC confirmed as monkeypox, was reported on Friday, June 3 and the second, still identified as a probable case, was reported Wednesday, June 8.

On Friday, DOH reported the first individual was recovering in isolation at Tripler Army Medical Center with symptoms consistent with the virus. The individual had recently traveled to another state with confirmed cases of monkeypox.

The individual in the second probable case had close contact with the first probable case in Hawaii and presented symptoms consistent with monkeypox, according to the DOH.

Dr. Libby Char said the third individual has no recent travel history, so it may be in our community. Dr. Char also said, though, the risk is low for most Hawaii residents.

The second and third cases were confirmed as being orthopox and testing is pending to determine if they have monkeypox.

All three individuals are Oahu adult residents.

“This case does not have a history of travel and we are investigating links between this third case and the first two cases,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “Individuals at increased risk should avoid anonymous sexual contact or events where individuals may have close bodily contact with others.”

The virus is primarily spread through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids. It’s also spread through respiratory droplets of an infected person.

Joe Elm, DOH’s Disease Investigation Supervisor said it’s a rare disease.

“Infection begins with flu like symptoms, swollen lymph glands and progresses to rash sores often on the hands and feet chest and genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.”

He said flu like may include body aches, fever and chills, that may last three to five days, followed by the rash.

“Once the the rash appears and oral lesions marks the time when the person is going to be most infectious,” said Elm.

Anyone with symptoms similar with monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider immediately