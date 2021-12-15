DOH: Trace levels of petroleum product detected in water samples from Iroquois Point, McGrew Point

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) released 27 new laboratory reports related to the Navy water system incident on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Five of those results detected trace levels of petroleum product at residences in Iroquois Point and McGrew Point well below the DOH Environmental Action Level.

The DOH reports that the other samples collected from 22 locations — including Iroquois Point Elementary School, the Navy’s Aiea Halawa Shaft, the Navy’s Halawa Storage tank and private residences — did not detect petroleum products. Testing at Halawa Correctional Facility also came back negative.

The samples for all 27 reports were collected between Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 by DOH staff and analyzed by Eurofins Scientific in California. The state health department says sampling only captures contaminant levels at a point in time, and these results will not change DOH’s do-not-consume recommendation.

The Department of Health recommends all Navy water system users avoid using the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. Those who detect a foul odor should also avoid using the water for dishwashing, bathing and laundry.