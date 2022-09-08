HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health has reported three additional cases of monkeypox bringing the state total to 28.

The three cases were all Oahu residents, according to the DOH.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The department also announced that as of Sept. 8 they will report new cases online.

Additional data on the JYNNEOS vaccine administration in Hawaii will also be updated on their site.

DOH will continue to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all reported cases.