HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health said residents at higher risk of monkeypox infection or have severe illness will have the opportunity to make monkeypox vaccination appointments on Wednesday, July 27.

According to the DOH, the JYNNEOS vaccine is used to prevent monkeypox and will be available for those 18 and older including:

Individuals who have had exposure to those with confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox virus within the last 14 days.

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals with high-risk intimate contact in areas where monkeypox is known to be spreading in the last 14 days.

Hawaii currently has 1,400 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine.

DOH said the vaccine will be distributed to healthcare providers in each county who have individuals at higher risk of monkeypox exposure.

To make an appointment, you can call DOH at 808-586-4462 from Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you are calling outside regular business hours, you can leave a voicemail.

Appointment scheduling is not currently available through individual providers.

DOH said the Food and Drug Administration has approved the JYNNEOS vaccine for the prevention of monkeypox disease in adults.