DOH temporarily closes Maui pizza restaurant for roach infestation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nikki’s Pizza, located in the Whaler’s Village food court, remains closed for a severe pest infestation following a routine inspection by the Hawaii State Health Department on Aug. 31.

The DOH inspectors found critical violations at the Lahaina restaurant, including several roach traps that had been stapled to the ceiling and on a prep chill refrigerator in the kitchen.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

When the traps were removed, inspectors found 50 to 70 dead roaches, and approximately six live roaches in each of the seven traps. Rodent feces were also found on top a refrigerator, and a rodent ‘rub mark’ was seen in the front service area. The DOH said food debris accumulation found under kitchen equipment could have been a possible attractant to pests.

Additional violations include the following:

Cockroach nymph on prep chill (indicating an active population);

A hole in ceiling of kitchen (allowing entry of pests);

Two-door prep chill had potentially hazardous foods not being held at proper temperatures;

Using a handwash sink for cleaning soiled pans;

Lack of sanitizing step after washing kitchenware; and

Incorrect handwashing and glove use.

After a follow-up inspection on Sept. 2, the red “Closed” placard remains in place due to active pest activity. Another inspection is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Click here to read health inspection reports for food establishments.