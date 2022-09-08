HONOLULU (KHON2) – Reducing kupuna fall injuries is a priority for the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) during their statewide campaign for the month of September.

DOH said they are continuing their statewide senior fall prevention awareness campaign this month with numerous educational and interactive opportunities for kupuna and their families.

Kupuna and their families are asked to participate in free medication, tai chi classes, community presentations and home safety workshops that focus on preventing falls among seniors and older adults.

“Falls are the leading cause of injury among adults 65 and older. Many falls and fall-related injuries can be prevented with existing knowledge and devices,” said Dr. Alvin Bronstein, Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention Systems Branch Chief.

According to DOH accidental or unintentional falls cause 144 deaths, 2,251 hospitalizations and 10,046 emergency room visits each year in Hawaii.

Falls can also be prevented through:

Having your doctor or pharmacist re​view your medications annually.

Getting an annual eye exam.

Getting a Personal Electronic Safety Device, especially if you live alone.

Making your home safer by removing fall hazards especially rugs and barriers like boxes, stacks of papers, or belongings and improving lighting.

Exercising regularly to increase balance and flexibility.

“Seniors are our fastest growing population, and we encourage our kupuna to take advantage of these resources to prevent fall-related injuries,” said Bronstein.

For more information about the statewide campaign head to the Hawaii DOH’s website.