HONOLULU (KHON2) — A person in custody of the Department of Health was reported missing from Kahi Mohala on Friday, May 20.

The DOH said 27-year-old Cordell Studley was last seen on Farrington Highway heading toward Waipahu. He was wearing a blue-gray t-shirt, plaid black and white pants and black slippers.

Studley is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 224 pounds.

People are urged to call the State Sheriffs at 586-1352 or call 911 if they see Studley.