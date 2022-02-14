DOH says water safe to drink for Red Hill housing residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The health department says water in the Red Hill housing area is now safe to drink. That means some 135 families can finally return home.

But thousands of other families are still waiting for their water to be declared safe.

Nearly three months after residents started smelling fuel in their tap water, the health department says water at and an area designated as I-1, which consists of 135 Red Hill Housing homes managed by the Army, and Red Hill Elementary, is safe to drink.

“Based on the extensive cleanup that occurred, the process and the sampling data confirm that the contamination is removed, and that the water in zone I-1 safe to drink,” said Dr. Diana Felton, state toxicologist with the Hawaii Department of Health.

State officials said only 10% of the homes are being tested. But they are spaced geographically to give them full confidence in the results.

“So it is not 100% of the houses, we understand that,” said Felton. “But it is a representative sample and we feel that it is adequate to indicate the healthiness and the safety of the water in zone I-1.”

DOH points out that about 9,000 homes were affected by the fuel spill from the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft, which is currently still being flushed out. So, many families have been staying in hotels since before the holidays, and there’s no clear answer on when they will be able to return home.

Several schools and businesses have also been forced to stop using their running water. The governor admits that they still have a long way to go.

“Families remained displaced, keiki are having their learning disrupted, businesses remain closed, and we must not forget that this disaster shouldn’t have happened in the first place,” said Gov. David Ige.

While the Navy collected the water samples, DOH says the Environmental Protection Agency was there to make sure they were done appropriately. As for the cost of the testing, the state says it will be sending the Navy a bill.

“So far, it’s anticipated that until June 1, we anticipate to have spent approximately $4.5 million,” said Kathleen Ho, deputy director of Environmental Health at DOH.

The military said it will notify and assist families when they’re cleared to return home.