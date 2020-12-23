DOH says Halema’uma’u eruption poses air quality hazard

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The State Department of Health is advising the public that vog and sulfur dioxide from the ongoing Kilauea eruption on the Big Island could affect parts of the state.

Kilauea continues to erupt at its summit from at least two vents on the north and west sides of the Halema’uma’u crater, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The growing lava lake was approximately 1,600 feet below the crater rim as of the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Hazards include high levels of volcanic gas, rock falls, explosions and volcanic glass particles — also known as Pele’s hair.

The DOH advises residents in areas exposed to volcanic fog to reduce outdoor activity that causes heavy breathing and to stay indoors.