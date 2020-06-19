DOH restaurant inspections include compliance of COVID-19 rules

The Hawaii Department of Health said they began inspections at restaurants last week, and compliance of COVID-19 guidelines are now part of their usual food and safety review.

Social distancing is not only for the front of the house at restaurants, the same rules apply behind the counter and in the kitchens.

The state’s Environmental Health Program Manager, Peter Oshiro, works within the food safety branch of the department of health, he said most of the restaurants they have inspected are in compliance of the new regulations.

Oshiro said, “We have seen pretty good hygiene practices for the most part, on the other end we have seen some reports of restaurants that are kind of overcrowding.”

He said the overcrowding is mostly in the dine-in areas as some restaurants employees may feel pressured to sit people who wait outside.

Inside the back of the house of Morning Brew at Salt at Our Kakaako, employees sanitize each table between customers, and tables are marked to keep at least six feet of distance between people.

They are also keeping social distancing among their employees, floor leader, Micaila Harrison, said they have reduced the number of workers per shift to comply with new regulations.

Harrison said, “At all times we are running a skeleton crew of three people at a time, one person in the back, one person on the register and one person on bar, and then as people come in and the flow picks up we have people on call to account for that.”

The employees are also asked about their health and if they have any COVID-19 symptoms before their shift starts.

Harrison said, “We do have a daily memo that they have to sign to hold them accountable, so if they have any symptoms they sign up saying that they don’t, and if they do then we bring in that person who is on call.”

Oshiro said it is crucial for employees to stay home if they begin to feel symptoms connected to the virus.

Oshiro said, “The most important thing in the world is to make sure that you do not report to work if you are exhibiting any of the symptoms from COVID-19, that is the worst-case scenario.”

Many bars in Honolulu will open-up on Friday, Oshiro said now it is not the time to let the guard down.

“Don’t take chances, everybody I guess is getting tired of wearing the mask but keep them on as long as you can, of course up until the point where you have to drink or eat,” Oshiro said. “Make sure not to be in really, really crowded areas.”

Oshiro said people can call the DOH if they notice businesses disregarding COVID-19 guidance, the department will investigate the complaint within 24 to 48 hours.