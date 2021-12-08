Petroleum detected in Navy’s Aiea Halawa shaft; not the same as BWS’ Halawa shaft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), the Navy reported petroleum was detected in water samples collected from the Navy’s Aiea Halawa shaft — which is not the same as the Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s Halawa shaft.

These samples were taken on Sunday, Dec. 5, and diesel fuel levels were reportedly more than double the DOH’s limits for drinking water.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Navy reported to the DOH that a “level of 920 parts per billion (ppb) of total petroleum hydrocarbons diesel range organics (TPH-d)” were found at their shaft. The DOH Environmental Action Level for TPH-d, which is a risk-based level below where no health effects are expected, is 400 ppb.

BWS’s Halawa shaft is located about 1.5 miles northeast of the Navy’s Aiea Halawa shaft, but they are different water systems.

The Navy’s Aiea Halawa shaft has been offline since Friday, Dec. 3, and it is one of three groundwater sources that supply drinking water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water system.

“The level of this contaminant poses a public health threat, and is considered unsafe to drink,” said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director for Environmental Health. “This news is concerning — especially as the cause of the petroleum release into the Navy’s water system remains unknown. We will continue to take all possible action to protect public health and the environment.”

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

DOH officials will collect samples for the Aiea Halawa shaft on Thursday, Dec. 9.