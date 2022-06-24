HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health identified one additional probable case of monkeypox in an Oahu resident on Friday.

DOH said it has identified connections between all six people.

“Vaccination and treatments are available, and we encourage anyone with monkeypox symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.” HEALTH DEPARTMENT DR. ELIZABETH CHAR

According to DOH, the risk to Hawaii residents remains low. DOH continues to conduct contact tracing and coordinate vaccination and treatment, which can be effective in controlling monkeypox infection.

Some of the symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. The infection progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals.

DOH said individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.

Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox as well as close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal, according to DOH.

Individuals with monkeypox symptoms are advised to seek medical attention by immediately contacting their healthcare provider.

