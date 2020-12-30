State wants to help you find your place in the vaccine distribution timeline

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state has published a vaccine distribution timeline aimed at helping the public better understand how the vaccine is being distributed and when they will be eligible to receive the doses.

Currently, both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in the US with several shipments having already made their way to Hawaii.

The state is currently in phase 1b of its vaccine distribution plan. State officials say that due to a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines, prioritization is given to high-risk individuals like frontline healthcare workers and those working directly with elderly patients in nursing homes and assisted living centers.

The website answers frequently asked questions about the vaccine and breaks down the distribution plan for the public. It also offers tips and guidelines for staying safe amid the pandemic.

